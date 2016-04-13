Triveni Bringing StreamScope EM-50 to NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital is beginning to prepare for the ATSC 3.0 standard, as the company has announced that it will launch it StreamScope EM-50, which supports both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 architectures. The centralized software system for streamlining video quality assurance and compliance regimes will be part of the company’s display during the 2016 NAB Show.

StreamScope EM-50

The StreamScope EM-50 offers a connection to Triveni’s StreamScope RM-50 transport stream monitors, allowing broadcasters to detect, isolate and resolve issues to be in compliance with the U.S. CALM Act and FCC closed caption requirements.

The new StreamScope software provides real-time quality of service (QoS) updates on hosts, ports, transport streams and services across DTV networks from 8VSB to 10 GigE, which allows operators to monitor QoS across local and regional operations. The system offers both an overview screen and video wall screen for all services being monitored. Operators can then create reports or click or thumbnails to identify the problem; current and historical reports are also available.

EM-50 comes with fleet management capabilities to simplify the configuration of multiple StreamScope RM-50 systems. The EM-50 can also be accessed through mobile devices to perform software updates, create rule configurations and distribute across RM-50 platforms. Operators will also be able to perform license management and configuration backup/restore operations.

Triveni will show the new EM-50 system at its booth, SU15402.