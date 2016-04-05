Tightrope Presenting VOD Chaptering Feature at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Tightrope Media Systems will showcase Cablecast 6.1, which adds a VOD Chaptering feature to its broadcast automation and playout system. With this feature, broadcasters can now insert chapter markers at important points within VOD content, such as a council meeting agenda item or the winning play of a sporting event, enabling online viewers to jump right to a particular section of interest.

The previous release, Cablecast 6.0, offered many powerful web content delivery capabilities, including the new Cablecast Public Site, which makes VOD programming and live streams accessible to online viewers. Where broadcasters have multiple channels, their viewers can switch between them—for example, public access and education—providing faster access to live and VOD content.

This ready-to-use website features a front-end layout of a TV station’s schedule, live streams, VOD content and programming highlights, and can be used as a standalone web portal, or one integrated within the broadcaster’s existing site. Since Cablecast 6.1 functionality is built on open-source APIs, web developers can incorporate Cablecast web display features and custom applications into their own websites.

Designed for Community TV and other budget conscious broadcast operations, the Cablecast portfolio also includes Cablecast Reflect. This cloud-based service offers customers the ability to deliver Cablecast’s adaptive bitrate, H.264 streams to a virtually unlimited number of online viewers while conserving station network bandwidth.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Tightrope Media Systems will be in booth SL4228. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com