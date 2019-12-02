The Video Show Continuing on Dec. 5

WASHINGTON—Video makers, content creators and visual storytellers working at all levels—from enthusiast to expert—are preparing to attend the Video Show Wednesday, Dec. 4, and Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the Nation’s Capital.

Offering more than 100 panels, presentations and sessions, the Video Show is built around 16 content streams covering topics from the future of video to business practices, news production, independent filmmaking, live events and weddings, podcasting, social media, sports production, military and government-funded video and more. A full schedule of sessions can be found here. The Studios and sessions are structured to provide a conversational, interactive experience for attendees.

Speakers scheduled to appear at the Video Show include experts from American University, Avid, AVIXA, AVNation, the Baltimore Ravens, CTA, DC Government, Defense Information School, DISH Network, ESPN, Henninger Video, Maryland Dept. of Natural Resources, NASA, National Park Service, PBS, Sinclair Broadcasting, Smithsonian National Zoo, SMPTE, Vimeo, Voice of America, Walters-Storyk Design Group, the World Wildlife Fund and more. For a full rundown on the content streams, with session descriptions and speaker rosters, visit the conference agenda page here.

In addition to the content streams, a range of added features will be available at the Video Show, including on-site VR and AR demos, book signings, live streaming, live podcasting, a visit by the C-SPAN interactive mobile bus, screenings of show-related content and more, as well as a number of networking opportunities.

Rounding out the Video Show’s offering is the hands-on exhibition space, which will boast the latest in production, post production, audio, image capture and lighting technology from almost 100 companies including Sony, Canon, AJA, Nikon and more.

"We’ve created a conference experience and exhibition that’s as informational as it is inspirational," says Content Director Cristina Clapp, "appealing to everyone from professionals working at the broadcast level to people working for small production companies to institutional and corporate users to independent production professionals… even enthusiasts.

"If you’re involved with video, we have training, experts and answers for you at the Video Show. We’re expecting people from across the Mid-Atlantic region to take advantage of this engaging, affordable learning opportunity."

Registration for the Video Show is free through Dec. 3, allowing access to the exhibitors and features on the show floor. At the door on Dec. 4-5, admission to the show floor rises to $25. A one-day Studio Access Pass, allowing admission to the content sessions, is $49, with a two-day Pass costing $75. Attendees can register now at the show’s registration site.