Telestream to Highlight Updated Prism Platform at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Brought into the Telestream family of products with the integration of Tektronix video test, monitoring and quality assurance systems, Telestream will put new updates to the Prism media processing platform front and center at IBC 2019, which runs from Sept. 13-17 this year.

Prism is a hybrid IP/SDI media processing platform, and at IBC will be shown with its latest update that offers a new mixed media card that supports 25GE networks. This will allow existing installed units to be upgraded in the field while new units with the new mixed media card will just need a software upgrade. Both upgrade paths will be available for the same price. Now with a 25GE interface, Prism can provide support for a range of media networks, from SDI to 4K HDR and WGC.

The 25GE option is available in both Prism form factors, the 3RU 9-inch full touchscreen, MPI2-25, as well as the 1RU rasterizer, MPX2-25. Prism IP measurements are also available in all models. HDR/WGC features like STOP waveform, CIE charts and false color displays can be used for 4K content creation via 25GE.

Telestream will demonstrate this at its stands, 7.C16 & 7.C14, during IBC 2019.