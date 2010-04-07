Super Sessions offer high-level perspective on new technologies

Every broadcast engineer should check out the NAB’s Super Sessions to keep up with the major trends on technology. It’s here that some of the biggest new ideas are shared at NAB.

Highlights include the 11 a.m., April 12, session at which CNN, ESPN and Adobe discuss the new realities of broadcasting in a session called "How Technology is Shaping Content Creation, Delivery and Monetization in this Changing Environment.” At 2:23 p.m., a Super Session will be held on broadcast news followed by a session on social media at 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 13, beginning at 10:15 a.m., there will be a session on the transmedia storytelling experience, a 1 p.m. session on mobile television, followed by a 2:30 p.m. session on how television and broadband can survive together.

On Wednesday, there’s a session at 11 a.m. on multiplatform television, followed at 11:30 a.m. by “The Business and Technology of Sports Broadcasting: From Mobile Devices to 3-D.”