Stevie Wonder to Receive NAB's American Leadership Award

WASHINGTON -- Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder will receive the 2013 Service to America Leadership Award from the NAB Education Foundation for his important work as an activist, Messenger of Peace and his dedication to helping people with disabilities and children and families in need. Wonder, who is one of the most creative musical figures of the late 20th century, will receive the award at NABEF’s Celebration of Service to America Gala on June 3.



The Service to America Leadership Award recognizes individuals and organizations responsible for improving the lives of others through extraordinary public service. Considered NABEF’s highest individual honor, the award will be presented during the Celebration of Service to America Gala held Monday, June 3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.



“Stevie Wonder has touched millions of lives worldwide through his musical genius and through his tireless contributions as a humanitarian,”said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “It is for his extraordinary efforts on behalf of those in need that we proudly honor him with this prestigious award.”



Stevie has amassed 32 No. 1 singles, 49 Top-40 singles, 25 Grammy Awards including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll and Songwriters’ Halls of Fame, was the youngest recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, is a Commander of France’s National Order of Arts and Letters, and became the second recipient of the Library of Congress&No. 8217; Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.



Stevie Wonder has been pivotal in U.S. and world events. In 1983, he spearheaded a campaign in the U.S. to make Martin Luther King Day a national holiday and his advocacy for ending apartheid in South Africa is legendary. As an artist, songwriter and producer concerned with major humanitarian issues, his voice has lent itself to charities in support of disabilities, AIDS, cancer, diabetes, hunger and homelessness, domestic abuse and numerous other causes on behalf of children and adults. His numerous awards include recognition from the U.S. President&No. 8217;s Committee on Employment of Handicapped People, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Children&No. 8217;s Diabetes Foundation and the American Association of People with Disabilities. For 17 years, he has provided toys and gifts of joy for children and families in need with his annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert. As a designated U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on persons with disabilities, he continues to demonstrate the activism that has made him such a vital voice for social progress.