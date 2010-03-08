Sonnet Adds to Fusion RAID Line



Computer storage system developer Sonnet Technologies has added to its Fusion line of RAID storage systems.



The Fusion D800P2 handles up to eight SATA hard drives, configurable in RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 10 (1+0) or JBOD configurations and a 4 TB–16 TB total capacity. Write times top out at 390 MBps and read times 475 MBps.



A silent cooling fan is included along with a two-meter locking eSATA cable. The D800P2 is compatible with Sonnet Tempo SATA E4P, Tempo SATA X4P and Tempo SATA Pro ExpressCard/34 SATA controller cards. It is platform (Windows, Mac, Linux) agnostic. Mac OS users can utilize two hot-swappable drive trays.



Sonnet Technologies CEO Robert Farnsworth said, "Providing great flexibility, the D800P2's drives can be set up in a software-configured RAID) set for speed, RAID 1 set for redundancy or JBOD for archiving data."



