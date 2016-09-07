SMPTE Tech Conference Expands to Second Exhibit Hall

LOS ANGELES & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—Celebrating the last 100 years of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is just too big an event for one hall, so SMPTE has announced that its annual Technical Conference has expanded to a second. The new exhibit space, being referred to as the Centennial Hall, will accommodate more demonstrations of new technology as well as special amenities to celebrate the Society’s special anniversary.

The Centennial Hall will feature a Centennial Exhibit that will showcase SMPTE Founder C. Francis Jenkins artifacts; multivendor interoperability demonstrations of SMPTE Standard 2059 for Internet Protocol Precision Timing; the SMPTE Live Studio; a beer garden; and it will host an Oktoberfest reception on Oct. 26 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

SMPTE 2016 is set for Oct. 25-27 at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood, Calif. The event will be preceded on Oct. 24 by the SMPTE 2016 Symposium, and will host the SMPTE Centennial Gala after the conference’s conclusion on Oct. 28. For more information, visit www.smpte2016.org.