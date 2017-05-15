SMPTE Opens 2017 SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—Entries are now being accepted for the 2017 SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival. Hosted by SMPTE and the Hollywood Professional Alliance, full-time students from around the world are eligible to compete in the film festival.

A new part of this year’s SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival is the expanding of categories to include what SMPTE Education Vice President Richard Welsh described in the official press release as “the ongoing evolution of media technology, storytelling tools, and modes of consumption.”

The categories for this year’s festival are:

- Creative Use of Technology in a Live-Action Narrative Short (five minutes or less)

- Creative Use of Technology in an Animated Narrative Short (five minutes or less)

- Creative Use of Technology in an Experimental Short (three minutes or less)

- Creative Use of a Mobile Device or Tablet in Production of a Short, Narrative or Documentary (five minutes or less)

- Creative Use of Analog Technologies in a Live-Action Narrative Short (three minutes or less)

- Creative Use of Virtual Reality to Produce Interactive Content (three minutes or less)

- Documentary Short With Technology as the Subject Matter (five minutes or less)

An Audience Choice Award will be selected by attendees and presented at the conclusion of the festival.

Submissions are due June 30. Official selections will be presented on Oct. 23, in conjunction with the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition in Hollywood, Calif.

Students wishing to participate must have completed four courses toward their major course of study and be in good academy standing. There is no fee to enter, and submission is open to non SMPTE or HPA members.

For more information, visit www.smpte.org/filmfestival.