SMPTE: IHSE Trio of Products Ready for Conference

LOS ANGELES—The SMPTE 2016 annual conference is primed to get underway this week, and IHSE has lined up three products that it plans to feature for attendees. These products include the new Draco vario SDI extender, Draco tera compact UNI, and the Draco ultra DP.

Draco vario SDI

The Draco vario SDI extender is IHSE’s most recent addition to its KVM extender series. This model can combine 3G-SDI signals with embedded audio in Draco tera KVM switches as point-to-point extenders for transmitting video up to 10km over fiber cable or up to 140m over Cat-X. The unit is able to switch SDI sources from the CPU to any other extender on the matrix in the digital video domain, including DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort, as well as switch HDMI, DVI or DisplayPort CPU unit to the SDI CON unit. Additional features include two SFP cages that can support up to two SDI input sources and optional dual ports on both the CON and CPU.

Also available for attendees will be the Draco tera compact UNI matrix switch, which can switch any combination of 3G-SDI, USB 3.0, and UHD KVM using an SFP modular design. Each port is designed around the IHSE flex-port technology. Frame sizes are available for eight, 16, 32 and 48 ports in 1RU and 64 and 80 ports in 2RU. Each frame includes an internal controller card for managing third-party control systems.

IHSE will also have its 4K DisplayPort KVM extender, the Draco ultra DP, on hand. This device uses the Lightweight Image codec to ensure image quality at hi-res video with strong color accuracy. The unit allows the operation of CPUs from a remotely located workstation over a single duplex fiber cable. Transfer of fully digital video is supported in 4K resolutions up to 4096x2160 and 3840x2160 at 60 Hz refresh rate and full color depth. It also supports audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface.

IHSE will be located at booth 203 during NAB Show New York.