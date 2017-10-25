SMPTE 2017: Pebble Beach Systems Showcases Virtualized Playout

LOS ANGELES—With its integration with the NDI IP video standard, Pebble Beach Systems is now able to provide low-latency confidence monitoring for its virtualized Orca software-defined integrated channel solution. This development removes objectionable monitoring delays that can be inherent to real-time video over IP virtualized workflows and increases Orca’s suitability for the playout of high-value live, reactive channels and latency-sensitive applications.

NDI provides a low-latency, light-weight, frame accurate video protocol, giving Pebble’s customers less than one frame of delay when confidence monitoring channel-in-a-box or virtualized playout systems over an IP network.

The company is also demonstrating its Lighthouse web-based remote management and monitoring dashboard for the Marina automation platform. Lighthouse extends Marina’s functionality to business users, operational staff and engineers both inside and outside the broadcast facility. It offers a series of interfaces, which deliver conﬁguration and deployment functionality for Orca virtual channels. Using the new design and deployment tools, Lighthouse users can quickly and design, edit, launch and decommission virtual IP channels on the fly.

It also offers control, monitoring, media management and system conﬁguration tools via an array of widgets on conﬁgurable web-based dashboards, with the ability to aggregate data across multiple sites.