SMPTE 2015 Opens Early Bird Registration

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has opened registration for the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition and is offering early bird rates up to Aug. 15. SMPTE 2015 will take place Oct. 27-29 in Hollywood, Calif., and will present the latest in media and entertainment technology.

Brian Campanotti of Oracle, Michelle Munson of Aspera, Usman Shakeel and Bhavik Vyas of AWS, and Richard Welsh of Sundog Media Toolkit and SMPTE Governor present the Cloud Session at SMPTE 2014.

Celebrating its 99th year, SMPTE 2015 will feature sessions with time specifically allotted for interactive discussions, including presenters, experts and session attendees. Session topics will include Ultra HD, higher frame rate, high dynamic range, and wide color gamut, the cloud, service-oriented architecture, enterprise service bus, Framework for Interoperability of Media Services project, content distribution, OTT, video on demand, cinema of the future, security, and IMF and file-based workflows. Other events scheduled are the annual Honors & Awards ceremony, and the new SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival.

On Oct. 26, a full-day symposium on virtual and augmented reality will precede the conference. The symposium will look into how the new age of content consumption is driving new ways of thinking and new ways of telling stories. Content creators and technology leaders will be on hand, as well as a demo room for a hands-on demonstration VR and AR technology.

