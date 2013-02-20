Sen. Roy Blunt To Address ACA Washington Summit

PITTSBURGH—The American Cable Association has added Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) as a keynote speaker for its Washington Summit, which will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington, D.C., from March 12-14.



“Sen. Blunt is an unapologetic advocate for rural interests, especially with regard to government policies designed to spread broadband and other critical infrastructure into the most economically-challenging areas to serve,” said ACA President and CEO Matthew M. Polka.



Blunt will address the summit on Wednesday, March 13, from 1:15 p.m.—2 p.m.



With a background as a public servant, university president and teacher, Blunt was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010. He serves as the vice chairman of the Senate Republican Conference and is a member of the Senate Republican Whip Team.



Blunt is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee; the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; the Senate Armed Services Committee; and the Senate Rules Committee. He serves as the Ranking Republican on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies. Sen. Blunt is also the Ranking Republican on the Commerce Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety and Security.



He also served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1996 to 2008, representing southwest Missouri. He was elected by his colleagues to serve as House Majority Whip and Republican Whip three times.



ACA previously announced that Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), Rep. John Barrow (D-Ga.) and Commissioner Ajit Pai of the FCC have accepted invitations to address the Summit.



The ACA Summit will underscore the group’s commitment to finding consensus and highlighting progress on issues, including retransmission consent, broadband deployment and access to content on fair and reasonable terms.



To register and learn more, visit: http://acasummit.org/



