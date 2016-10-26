SBE Chapter 54 Presents Day of Learning

HAMPTON ROADS, VA.—The Society of Broadcast Engineers Chapter 54, based in Hampton Roads, Va., will host a Day of Learning on Nov. 10. The expanded chapter meeting will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offered free of charge at the Norfolk, VA Teleconference Center.

The day will kick off at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast provided by Heimerl & Associates. Sessions will start at 8:30 a.m., breaking out into TV and radio-specific topics.

Radio-focused attendees can learn about: “VoIP: The Upgrade that Sounds Better and Costs Less Real;” “World IP;” “STL: Extending Livewire Over Inexpensive IP Radios;” “The Next Generation of Broadcast STL;” “Radio Challenges 2020” and more.

Television broadcasters in attendance are offered sessions covering “FCC Repack Update;” “Facility Choices for Repack;” and “DTV Repack Panel Discussion — Repack Logistics.”

Lunch will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and will be followed by a brief chapter meeting. The meal is provided by Ted Hand, D.E. WSOC, Cox Television.

At 1 p.m., all attendees are encouraged to sit in on the “Game Changer: Understanding The New A10.48 Tower Safety Standards” session, supported by NATE and presented by ERI Director, Installations and Safety Kathy Stieler.

At 2 p.m., they will host a wrap up discussion.

For more information contact John Heimerl. RSVP to Kim Beeman via phone at (757)889-400 or email her.

