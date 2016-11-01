SAM to Intro Its News Solution at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Snell Advanced Media (SAM) will be presenting its new multiplatform News Solution together with its Go! Production Suite providing support for any format of video, ultra-fast editing, automated versioning and multiplatform publishing. SAM will also demonstrate its IP Edge Routing System, ICE Channel-in-a-Box and Morpheus Automation as well as its 1 M/E and 2 M/E production switcher, Kula.



The SAM News Solution is a scalable ecosystem for fast turnaround editing and news production. With its latest addition of the Go! Production Suite, News Solution enables news outlets to access and edit content from anywhere on a range of newsroom and mobile devices.



Go! is browser-based and enables “edit everywhere” capability with specific workflows optimized to quickly get breaking news out to social media and on the air. Featuring an edit timeline that works as you’d expect, remote live media can be viewed and combined with locally shot content, including a voice over. Combined with video and audio transitions, users can quickly and easily add the finesse they need to produce a news package suitable for broadcast and social media.



SAM will be located on the show floor in booth 503.