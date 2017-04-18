Rycote Showing Accessories for Lav Mics at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Rycote will provide the Essentials, including advanced Stickies, Undercovers and Overcovers that shield lavalier mics (lavs) from picking up unwanted rustling noises from wind or clothing.

The latest Stickies are double-sided, hypoallergenic, adhesive pads that affix lavs directly onto a person’s skin or clothing. Available in round, square, and other shapes, they’re also larger and stickier, with peel-off tabs. Also on display will be new, advanced Overcovers for lavs that utilize discrete fur coverings for wind-noise protection. They’re 26mm in size to match DPA concealers, and come in black, grey, beige and white.

Rycote will also show the InVision Lite (INV-Lite) boom shock mount for smaller, lighter shotgun mics. It features a new cam-lever clamp system and secure foam for wind protection. Available in two versions, the INV-Lite (19) is compatible with mics, such as the DPA 4017B, 4017C, 4018, Sanken CS-1e and Sennheiser MKH 8060, 8050, 8040 and 8020, and the INV-Lite (21) suits the Schoeps MiniCMIT.

The Baseball, introduced in February 2017, offers a fast, practical solution to the ‘swooshing’ noise problem experienced by many sound pros when booming. This 3-inch windscreen for interior boom pole use offers performance improvements over conventional foam windscreens, while allowing rapid attachment and removal. The 19/20mm version is compatible with DPA 4018, Schoeps CMC series and Sennheiser MKH 8040 and 8050, and the 24/25mm version suits Sennheiser MKH 40 and MKH 50 mics.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Rycotewill be in boothC11017. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.