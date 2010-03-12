Ross Video — Jeff Moore, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Jeff Moore

Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer for broadcasters?

Ross is focused on live production tools and technology. We make the Vision Octane and QMD lines of multi-definition digital production switchers, CrossOver line of compact production switchers, OverDrive automated production control system, XPression character generator and motion graphics system, SoftMetal video servers and openGear terminal equipment. We also provide operational training, commissioning and support services to aid customers in getting the most out of their Ross technology. Our equipment is designed to meet a wide range of application and budgetary requirements.



Q. What’s new that you will showcase at the NAB Show and that TV broadcasters should look for there?

Every Ross product line will be showing significant advancements at the NAB Show this year. Highlights include:



• Stereoscopic 3D support on Vision, SoftMetal and XPression

• In addition to a variety of operational enhancements, our XPression Character Generator and Virtual Set System expands the capabilities of its MOS workflow with both ENPS and iNews.

• Our Vision Octane Series and the world’s first 8 MLE, 4 Keyer Production Switchers will be shown and shipping with a 3G infrastructure. More MLEs provide more production power, critical for complex multi-screen and multi-control panel environments.

• Vision QMD comprising the Vision Series control panels coupled with our 3 RU QMD chassis provides up to 4 MLEs of production power, while also adding 3G infrastructure and comprehensive iMag Multi-screen support.

• Our OverDrive Automated Production Control System launches v9.0, with Global View. Version 9.0 brings a host of new features including a new operator-configurable wide-screen user interface that significantly enhances operator control.

• All models of our CrossOver line of compact production switchers will get an internal multi-viewer. This will be available as a simple software upgrade at no charge to all of our existing CrossOver customers.

• openGear terminal equipment (now with over 20 partner companies) continues to add a number of new 3G products including the CWDM Fiber line up, allowing up to 16 x 3Gb/s HD-SDI signals with embedded audio to be carried on a single strand of optical fiber.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

In general, our products are designed to offer high-end functionality at a better price than competitive models. We cater to customers who want top-notch equipment and are budget conscious. Ease of use and solid, friendly technical support are also key selling features of our products.



On a product line by product line basis, it looks like this:



Our XPression CG combines high performance and sophisticated production graphics with ease of use at an excellent price point.



Vision Octane is the only switcher on the market with 8 MLEs, offering the most production power for the most demanding productions. It excels in applications like multi-screen, multi-panel and stereoscopic productions.



Vision QMD is the price/performance favorite with mid-market TV stations. Its straightforward operation coupled with an extensive production feature set provides the TD with the ability to consistently deliver a great looking, clean show.



CrossOver brings big switcher production power, AI Memory Recalls and now a Multi-Viewer to the compact production switcher product category. In a compact studio, flight pack or ENG truck, CrossOver delivers unmatched power.



OverDrive continues to lead the production automation market with its elegant simplicity while getting a news production on-air. Customers continue to comment on how they are able to do everything they did before plus more after they have implemented OverDrive automation.



Ross openGear is the only open terminal equipment platform. Customers love it because of the wide choice of vendors they can source product from, while being able to implement a single frame and control system standard. If you haven’t looked at our product lineup and those of other openGear companies, you will be surprised at the range of products now available.



Q. How has your company been affected by the current economic situation and what are you doing to get through it?

2009 presented challenges for our clients, with many experiencing severe impacts to their revenue. We saw a number of projects delayed and even cancelled. In spite of this Ross grew and came through the year profitably. I think that our focus on new product development and bringing to market new products that give our clients clear advantages for their business is the key to our success, along with treating them right with great after sales service.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

Ross has three main offices: our head office is in Iroquois, Ontario, Canada; our primary development lab is in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada; and our XPression development and Ross Europe offices are in Hilversum, The Netherlands. We have over 270 employees located in Canada, the United States and around the globe.



