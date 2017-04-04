‘Rogue One’ Super Session Lands at NAB Show

WASHINGTON—The force will be with the 2017 NAB Show thanks to a just announced super session that will take a behind-the-scenes look at 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Titled “The Force Returns” and produced in collaboration with Motion Picture Sound Editors, the session will feature members from the film’s sound and visual effects team and how they worked together to bring the “Star Wars” universe to life.

John Knoll, executive producer and VFX supervisor at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM); Hal Hickel, animation supervisor at ILM; and Matthew Wood, supervising sound editor for Skywalker Sound will make up the session and explain how they created the spaceships, weapons and droids featured in the story and how ILM and Skywalker sound balanced the classic elements of “Star Wars” with new elements using technology like virtual production, “Flux” software and innovative production pipeline.

“The Force Returns: ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’” will take place on April 26 at 2 p.m. at S222-S223 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.