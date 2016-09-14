Record Attendance at 'Transformative' IBC

AMSTERDAM—IBC has posted record attendance figures as the 49th annual event drew to a close yesterday.



Some 55,796 people attended throughout the six-day conference and exhibition in Amsterdam, arriving from over 160 different countries.

In the opening keynote session, Dominique Delport of Havas Media warned the audience that “the 50-year party is over”, but underlying IBC’s global theme of transformation, he – and every delegate and visitor – found much to be optimistic about.

“IBC really is the only forum that attracts a global audience, the most comprehensive exhibition, and the best thought-leaders to spark the debate,” said Michael Crimp, CEO of IBC.

“This year they included Sir Martin Sorrell on the global future for advertising, Erik Huggers on online broadcasting, and Mr Ang Lee on the new realism that the latest technology brings movie-makers.”

“But IBC, above all else, is about bringing people together to share knowledge and to do business. It is clear, from the buzz around the whole show, that this has been a great year.”

The exhibition featured over 1,800 exhibitors, including 249 companies at their first IBC. Across the five days, 435 speakers took part in more than 100 sessions.

One important addition to the feature areas in the exhibition was the IBC IP Interoperability Zone, an initiative to push forward open standards in new connectivity. Supported by AIMS and the IABM and working with AES, AMWA, the EBU, SMPTE and VSF, IBC created a dedicated exhibit which demonstrated verified technical progress in IP interoperability and featured the award-winning VRT-EBU LiveIP studio which was used for IBCTV’s production at this year’s show.

“The continuing success of IBC is down to the hard work of a lot of people, staging an event that is relevant and engaging across the whole of our transforming industry,” concluded Crimp.

“We continue to evolve, and I am confident that next year’s IBC – our 50th anniversary edition – will be even better. I look forward to welcoming you back to Amsterdam, 14 to 19 September 2017.”

This article originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.