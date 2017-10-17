Program Capitalizes on Wall Street Influence

NEW YORK—The Big Apple is the financial center of the United States, so it makes sense for NAB Show New York to capitalize on the proximity and prestige of Wall Street. This year, the show will do so through programming that explores the financial state of the industry and economic factors affecting video evolution.

To that end, the TV on Wall Street track will debut Oct. 19. The one-day program is produced in partnership with S&P Global Market Intelligence and Summit Ridge Group.

Attendees from both the communications and investment sectors will learn more about the business perspective on the economic influences driving the evolution of media.

“The idea of the day was to explore video from the investor's perspective,” said J. Armand Musey of Summit Ridge Group LLC.

Musey explained that these sessions will explore the financial and legal implications of new technologies, changing viewer habits and more insights relevant to business-minded communications professionals and investors. The sessions also will address the challenges, opportunities and growth potential for online, landline and mobile delivery methods, which are expected to dominate the video space in years to come.

After the conference opening, the session “Video Industry Overview: The Revenues, Strategies and Subs of the New Era” will feature a presentation by S&P Global Market Intelligence/Kagan Senior Director Robin Flynn covering the past, present and future of the U.S. video industry.

During a morning Q&A session, attendees will hear Fox Television Stations Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Dorrego in conversation with Managing Director of Equity Research John Janedis of US Media.

Another panel, “The Battle for Video Subs & Revenues—The View from Wall Street,” will explore the modern video ecosystem, which spans cable and broadcast TV, video on demand, SVOD services, direct-to-consumer, OTT and mobile. Speakers include Tuna Amobi of CFRA, Phil Cusick of JP Morgan and Jessica Rief Cohen of Bank of America Merill Lynch.

“The New Economics of Content in a Time-Shifted & Multiplatform World” panel features perspectives on the impact of new technologies on the historically stable video industry business model.



Julie Menin, commissioner of the New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, will deliver the afternoon keynote address, focusing on media's role as an economic driver of the city. She also oversees NYC Media, described as the largest municipal broadcasting entity in the country, including five TV stations and a radio station.

The session “Media Risks and Opportunities: The View From the Leverage Level” will include financial speakers who share their views on the future of the video ecosystem and the companies involved.

The afternoon also will include perspectives from media technology “disruptors,” start-ups and venture captial firms, as well as a legal panel.

Separate registration is required for the TV on Wall Street track, and includes access to NAB Show New York exhibits and other Core sessions located on the floor.