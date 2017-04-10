Primestream MAM Going 4K/UHD, VR/360 at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Primestream will show new features that expand its Dynamic Media Management platform with new capabilities, such as 4K/UHD and VR/360 asset management. This broad platform—which encompasses Primestream’s Fork media asset management and Xchange Suite collaborative workflow solutions—now provides an easier path to managing and working with 4K/UHD and VR/360 assets.

Within Xchange, new project-centric workflows enable users and teams to intuitively create, share and collaborate on projects inside Xchange, or via the Xchange extension panel within Adobe Premiere Pro CC. Users can now organize raw footage or switch between proxy and high-res source material for effective remote/offsite editing.

Xchange now offers Equirectangular VR/360-Asset Management, enabling media playback and review, with spatial/360 visual marker annotations to highlight areas of interest in a 360-degree space. A new module allows media asset playlist creation and export for VOD delivery.

Primestream will also show its platform’s new integration with third-party solutions, such as Amazon S3 and SwiftStack for object-based storage, file-based quality control (QC) with Baton by Interra, high-speed file transfers with Aspera and FileCatalyst, seamless transcoding with Elemental and Telestream, as well as Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, and Apple Final Cut Pro X nonlinear editors.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Primestream will be in boothSL10216. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.