Performer Billy Porter to Receive 2019 NAB Show New York Impact Award

NEW YORK—Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter will receive the NAB Show New York Impact Award on Oct. 17. NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith will present the award at NAB Show New York, Oct. 16–17 at the Javits Convention Center.

The NAB Show New York Impact Award honors the most innovative leaders in media and entertainment for their impact and influence on the overall industry, as well as in the city of New York. Porter will be acknowledged for his decades of success as an entertainer and his breakthrough performances.

"Billy Porter is a creative force in the New York community and beyond. His talent, style and passion shine through in his roles as an actor, activist, singer, director, composer and playwright," said NAB Senior Vice President of Communications Ann Marie Cumming. "It is an honor to present Mr. Porter with this esteemed award for his impact and influence as he continues to drive the industry forward through his artistry both on and off-screen.

Porter currently stars in the FX series "Pose," for which he has received an Emmy Award as well as Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Created by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, "Pose" is set within New York City's influential and underground LGBTQ ball culture scene of the 1980s.

Porter will next be seen co-starring with Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayak in Paramount Pictures' feature film "Like A Boss."

