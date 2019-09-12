Panasonic to Feature Bevy of New Tech at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Panasonic isn’t holding any of its offerings back at this year’s IBC show, Sept. 13-17, announcing a full range of new products covering a range of broadcast needs.

IBC attendees will get an advance preview of Panasonic’s new IT/IP-centric platform, which is expected to launch in 2020. The system is based on an open software architecture and will eventually be applied to multiple Panasonic products, but will first start with a new broadcast video switcher. The video switcher will offer uncompressed processing, true uncompressed 4K inputs and full support of baseband and IP signals. Embracing the latest IP technologies, the video switcher can handle remote production and can be integrated into a full IP-based environment. In addition, if offers support for any kind of signal in a single server and one-frame latency processing.

Another switcher will be shown, the company’s 4K Live Switcher, AV-UHS500. This unit provides 4K/3G/HD multiformat support and has the same number of HD inputs and outputs to be maintained even when operating in 4K. Five optional boards have also been created to increase the number of inputs up to 16 SDI or 8 HDMI. Additional features include five keyers, up/down conversion, HDR/SDR conversion and ITU-R BT.2020/BT.709 conversion functions.

AK-SHB800

Just ahead of its release later in September, the 8K ROI multicamera system will get a spotlight during the conference, including a 8K multipurpose camera (AK-SHB800), a processing unit (AK-SHU800) and framing control software (AK-SFC101). The ROI system can produce four different HD signals, ir “virtual cameras,” from a single 8K camera system, while the sensor produces a wide angle, large canvas.

Panasonic will also have an individual camera on display with the AJ-CX4000GJ broadcast shoulder mount 4K camera. This B4 lens mount, interchangeable lens camera recorder is equipped with a 11MP image sensor for 4K recording via an HEVC codec and is compatible with HDR. Panasonic plans to release the camera in December.

Also set up at the Panasonic stand will be the latest developments in the company’s line of PTZ robotic cameras and controllers. This includes the AW-UE4 Compact 4K PTZ camera with a 111-degree field of view; the 4K PTZ AW-UE150, which is compatible with Virtual Studio and Augmented Reality applications and 4K capable; and the new AW-RP150 and AW-RP60 remote camera controllers.

Panasonic will also display how it has collaborated with third-party systems to complement its robotic technology. Some of the examples will be the Tecnopoint Tuning that offers combinations of motorized dollies, telescopic columns and ceiling and floor tracks for movement of PTZ cameras; Polecam’s Panapod that can mount up to five PTZs at once; and the KST-CamBot.system, a motion-control robotic camera system for TV studio “beauty shots.”

Panasonic will be located at stand 11.C45 during IBC 2019.