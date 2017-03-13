Pai to Address 2017 NAB Show

WASHINGTON—The new FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai, will make his way from Washington to Las Vegas to speak at the 2017 NAB Show. Pai will address attendees at a General Session and is expected to cover the FCC’s policy and regulatory objectives related to broadcasting, technology and communications law and regulation.

Pai was designated as the new FCC Chairman by President Trump in January. He previously served as a commissioner with the FCC after being appointed by President Obama and confirmed by the senate in 2012.

“We know from his tenure as FCC commissioner that Ajit Pai believes deeply in the value of free and local broadcasting," said NAB President Gordon Smith. “Chairman Pai’s appearance at NAB Show represents a tremendous opportunity for attendees to hear first-hand about his regulatory philosophy and priorities.”

Pai is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, April 25.