Octopus Showcasing Broadcast Newsroom Automation at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Octopus will spotlight Octopus 8, its latest broadcast newsroom automation system at the 2016 NAB Show. Octopus 8 treats social media with the same importance as a traditional news feed or program rundown, and lets administrators assign users to create social media content. Tweets and Facebook posts are also treated like news stories, with team managers able to assign and share tasks, and approve posts before they go live.

With audiences increasingly using the Internet for news, many media organizations are under increasing pressure to publish stories to the web. Octopus 8 directly interconnects with CMS systems, such as Wordpress or Joomla, allowing scripts and articles to be uploaded dynamically to web portals. This new web component enables users to upload pages directly, and publish social media posts directly from the rundown.

Octopus will also debut its Octopus Mobile App, which offers journalists full news production capabilities on iOS and Android tablets and mobile phones. This gives reporters and editors working remotely instant access to all wires, rundowns and assignments, and they can edit stories within a rundown, preview prompter text, and create wires and reports in the field.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Octopus will be in booth SL8427. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.