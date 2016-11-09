NYC Television & Video Week Draws in Record Attendance

NEW YORK—Turn out hit record highs for the fourth annual NYC Television & Video Week, a week-long conference featuring events like Virtual Reality 20/20, Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit, and the Hispanic Television Summit. Newbay, which organizes the conference, reported that more than 2,400 television industry executives attended in total.

More than 200 speakers that ranged from Google’s Vice President of Business & Operations for Virtual Reality, Amit Singh, to Doug Fleming, head of Advanced TV at Hulu. Awards were handed out Mountain Dew for the Advanced Advertising Leadership Award and Craig Piligian of Piligian Media Group as the winner of the Next TV Innovator of the Year. The 2016 inductees into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame were also honored in a special ceremony.

Plans for the fifth annual NYC Television & Video Week have already been announced. Virtual reality 20/20, Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit, and the Hispanic Television Summit are all set to return. The week will also add Multichannel News’ 40 Under 40 luncheon and awards, as well as additional new events that are expected to be announced early next year.

The 2017 NYC Television & Video Week will take place from Oct. 16-19. For more information, click here.