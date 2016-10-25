Nevion Sets Premiere of Virtuoso for NAB New York

NEW YORK—Nevion will make its way from Norway to the halls of the Javits Center for this year’s NAB Show New York, with a pair of products that showcase the journey to virtualization. This includes the VideoIPath 5 software and the Virtuoso, which is making its U.S. debut at the show.

VideoIPath 5is a software upgrade in architecture and functionality that is designed to enable a higher level of scalability, responsiveness and ease of use. The new upgrade also features a series of new enhancements for monitoring links, devices and services.

Meanwhile, the Virtuoso platform is capable of performing compression and depression, transport protection, monitoring and signal processing. The initial release of the Virtuoso is focused on wide area network functionality, like contribution networks; local area network functionality for campus and in-facility use is expected in the near future, per Nevion.

Nevion will display both products at its booth, 924, during NAB Show New York, which takes place Nov. 9-10.