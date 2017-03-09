NABEF Announces NAB Show Career Fair

WASHINGTON—Some NAB Show attendees might want to have their resumes on hand as the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) will host the NAB Show Career Fair. The event is part of NABEF’s commitment to promoting diversity in the workplace and will offer entry-level and executive-level professionals to meet broadcast and media companies, per the press release.

The Career Fair will offer panel discussions, one-on-one career coaching, resume workshops and hiring opportunities for various careers within the broadcast industry.

The event is co-produced by the Broadcast Education Association.

The NAB Show Career Fair will be held on April 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. Recruiters and job seekers can register here.