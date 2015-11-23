NABEF Accepting Entries for Celebration of Service Awards
WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is now accepting entries for the 2016 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The award, which recognizes outstanding community service by local broadcasters, will be handed out during the Celebration of Service to America gala on June 21 in Washington D.C.
There are three categories for the awards:
- Service to America Community Awards for Radio and Television – honors broadcasters or individual campaigns, projects or programs that serve the public good or otherwise provide exemplary service to local communities
- Service to Children Awards for Radio and Television – recognizes broadcasters for outstanding programs, campaigns and public service announcements that serve the children of the communities
- Service to America Television Award – acknowledges a TV station for its efforts and commitment to excellence in serving its community
The deadline to submit and entry for the 2016 awards is March 1. For more information, click here.
