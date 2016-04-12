NAB Technology Partners Announce All-Badge Access Sessions

WASHINGTON—NAB Technology will look to tackle some of hot button issues with three announced sessions to take place during the 2016 NAB Show. These sessions, called All-Badge Access Sessions, are presented in conjunction with worldwide organizations and are open to all registered NAB Show attendees.

The sessions will kick off on Saturday, April 16, with the “Media Standards Summit: The Role of Media Standards in a Connected World.” This session will look at the changing role of media standards in IP-connected production, delivery and consumption environments. It will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in room S225 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

On Monday, April 18, the “Korea UHD On-Air” session will take place. This will provide a look into the Korean governments scheduled launch of a terrestrial UHDTV service in 2017, which is also expected to be one of the first deployments of ATSC 3.0. The session will be held in room N232 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

The third session, “Ultra HD Master Class,” is set for Wednesday, April 20. Topics for this session will include use of UHD technologies to deliver next-gen experiences, as well as the introduction of the initial publication of the Forum’s UHD Guidelines and a report on recent interoperability testing. It will also feature a roundtable discussion on HDR. The session will run from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. in Room S225.

The 2016 NAB Show will take place from April 16-21 in Las Vegas.