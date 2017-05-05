NAB Show: TVLogic Goes Organic

LAS VEGAS—TVLogic, a manufacturer of video displays, made a strong statement about the future of organic light-emitting diode displays: Count TVLogic in.

Wes Donahue, director of channel sales and marketing for TV Logic, explains a feature on the company’s VFM-055A OLED monitor.

The company unveiled two OLED displays ranging in size from 5.5 inches to 55 inches, both showing the high contrast and wide viewing angles associated with OLED devices. These are the VFM-055A camera-top 5.5-inch display with 1,920×1,080-pixel resolution and the LEM-550 55-inch monitor.

“This is our first large-format OLED monitor,” said Wes Donahue, director of channel sales and marketing for TVLogic, referring to the LEM-550. With 4K resolution, 750 nits peak white and 10-bit processing, the LEM-550 is targeted at users who need a large-screen display with the precision of OLED colors and contrast.

For broadcast and QC display, the company introduced the LVM-171S/171G 17-inch broadcast display. The LVM-171G version is 4K capable.

Inside a darkened space, Donahue discussed TVLogic’s new LUM-310R, a 31-inch reference monitor for the most demanding applications. Capable of 4K resolution and HDR display, the LUM-310R is aimed at film editing and grading specialists. The model will be available in 2018.

In addition to its latest displays, TVLogic also showed off new product lines, including two pan/tilt/zoom cameras and a 36×36 routing switcher.

