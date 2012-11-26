NAB Show to Open with Chase Carey Q&A

WASHINGTON – News Corp. President and Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey will participate in a question-and-answer session with NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith during the 2013 NAB Show opening April 8 in Las Vegas.



“As a leading executive of one of the world’s preeminent media companies, Chase Carey has valuable insight into today’s multi-platform global media environment,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith.



Carey has been president and chief operating officer of News Corporation since July 2009. He oversees diversified global operations, including the production and distribution of film and television programming; television, satellite and cable broadcasting; newspaper and book publishing and digital media. He also sits on the company’s board of directors.



Previously, Carey was president and CEO of DirecTV and he was also on its board of directors. He also worked as co-chief operating officer of News Corp. and chairman and chief executive officer of the Fox Television Group.