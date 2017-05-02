NAB Show: Sony Showcases IP Live Production

LAS VEGAS—Sony kicked off its NAB Show press event by introducing Katsunori Yamanouchi, its new president for Professional Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. He noted that Sony’s slogan, Go Beyond Definition, “describes our passion to always exceed customer expectations in every way.”

The company highlighted innovations in imaging, High Dynamic Range (HDR), IP and media solutions that enable the creation of dynamic content and increase workflow efficiencies. The dramatic effect of 4K HDR images captured by Sony equipment was seen on a 32-foot-wide, by 9-foot -high Crystal LED Integrated Structure screen.

Visitors to Sony’s booth in the Central Hall can see demonstrations of IP Live Production including live, high frame rate (HFR) production servers and switchers, and media solutions including storage, cloud and media asset management.

Another area of emphasis is content management over a Share Play-enabled network, allowing users to save time from production to air.

The company also announced that Sony has acquired Crispin, a developer of master control automation and asset management solutions for broadcasters, cable operators and other television and media operations. The two companies have worked together recently on the Public Media Management master control and cloud-based distribution service for PBS and TEG- NA’s Media Clearinghouse project.

Copyright NAB 2017