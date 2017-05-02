NAB Show: Ross Video’s Big Reveals

LAS VEGAS—If it’s Ross Video during the NAB Show, there’s a big reveal; this year there are several.

Ross Video CEO David Ross holds up the Carbonite card used in the new Graphite production platform.

Ross turbocharged Furio; added CamBots; 12G-upgraded Xpression and Carbonite; cloudified Inception; rolled out a mid-range Mira replay system; created an “all-in-one” production platform called Graphite; and virtualized Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Moore, whose avatar took over his presentation like Robby the Robot gone rogue.

CEO David Ross launched the presentation with the new Furio SE, with twice the lift speed and 33 percent more track speed.

The chief was particularly proud of Graphite, which includes a Carbonite production switcher on a card, two channels of Xpression clips, “Ross Rave” audio and a choice of control options, starting at $24,995.

Several of the Ross intros paid homage to mid-market operations. The two new CamBot roaming pedestals were scaled-down versions of the original at lower price points. The new Ross Mira Express replay system targets the mid-market at $36,900. The compact Carbonite Black Solo, introduced last year,has a built-in media player for playing back clips stored in a connected USB media de- vice. The free software update is coming in the fall.

Ross continues to support both IP and SDI with, among other products, the new Ross Raptor media processing engine, an SDI-IP gateway that supports SMPTE 2022- 6 as well as 2110.

