NAB Show Product Review: Post

EDITING

The tools that were found on the show floor at the NAB Show offered a glimpse of what’s possible in editing in 2018: streamlined toolsets for beginning editors, customizable solutions for professionals and options in between.

ADOBE put its suite of Adobe Creative Cloud desktop and mobile tools center stage at NAB. Solutions within the Premiere Pro NLE include new color workflows and color matching, new edit-ability with motion graphics templates, and new sound mix improvement features within the Essential Sound Panel. The company also demo-ed new motion graphics templates within Adobe Stock as well as new features within After Effects, Audition, Character Animator and Adobe Primetime.

ARVATO SYSTEMS launched an SaaS version of its EditMate collaborative editing and production asset management system.

AVID highlighted a newly refined user interface for Media Composer|First, a streamlined toolset for beginning editing artists, such as those publishing on social media. Avid has also added support for shared storage, and access to Media Composer|ScriptSync Option and Media Composer|PhraseFind Option to Media Composer|Ultimate.

Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve 15

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN introduced DaVinci Resolve 15, which features a new Fusion page for creating film-quality visual effects and motion graphics animation. The new Fusion page is a 3D workspace with more than 250 tools for compositing, vector paint, particles, keying, rotoscoping, 2D and 3D text animation, tracking, and stabilization. The system also includes an updated Fairlight audio feature including built-in cross platform FairlightFX plugins such as reverb, hum removal, vocal channel and deesser.

FILMLIGHT introduced Baselight 5, a colorist and creative grading tool that can work with different delivery formats including SDR and HDR. Features include local tone mapping and an algorithm that eliminates issues with noise in highlights.

GRASS VALLEY introduced v9.2 of its EDIUS video editing system, now with new video scope supporting HDR, color space list editing and the ability to add new color space, monitor control, Mync (media management software) HDR support, and support for Apple ProRes MXF and Sony VENICE RAW importing.

GRAPHICS

This year, attendees walking through the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center saw expansive new choices in 3D modeling, virtual and augmented sets, fly-through map creation tool sets and advanced options in painting, coloring, lighting and animation.

Avid Maestro | News

AVID showed the results of its partnership with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine and the Avid Maestro virtual set for creating engaged storytelling through virtual set design. The company also showcased Maestro|News on-air graphics suite, Maestro|Designer 2D/3D animated graphics creation system, WorldMapper map creation toolset and Maestro|AR 3D graphical object creation system.

BORIS FX announced new versions of Continuum, Sapphire, Mocha Pro and Mocha VR as part of the new 2018 Boris FX App Manager. The company also relaunched Particle Illusion, the motion graphics and particle animation system with an updated user interface and new emitter libraries.

BRAINSTORM launched v3 of its Aston graphics creation tool, now integrated with its InfinitySet virtual set and 3D graphics solution in to improve overall graphics workflow. The solution combines the Unreal Engine from Epic Games with Brainstorm’s eStudio render engine to create hyper-realistic scenes and integrate elements such as charts and 3D data-driven motion graphics.

CHYRONHEGO showcased its LyricX 3.2 graphics creation and playout solution, which includes a new built-in HTML browser that streamlines integration with ChyronHego’s Live Assist Panels and CAMIO asset management system. New features include enhanced masking and built-in timer features. The newest version of the PRIME graphics platform was also on display—v3 includes the ability to deliver 10-bit hybrid log gamma (HLG) HDR output for productions. The company also introduced Paint 7.4, now with plug-ins for Publish-to-Social Media and Automatic Player Tracking and full 4K support and expanded support for leading replay servers.

ChyronHego Paint 7.4

MAXON showcased new tools and enhancements in Cinema 4D Release 19, a 3D animation, graphics, VFX, visualization and rendering software application that is being used for broadcast, film and video, games, visualization, interactive media and virtual reality. The update offers support for Apple’s API Metal 2, and improvements to the rendering functionality in the Radeon ProRender.

ROSS VIDEO introduced the XPression M7 hardware platform featuring a smaller 2RU footprint, with improved scalability to easily upgrade from single channel all the way up to Quad-Link UHD/4K. SMPTE IP standards are also supported using the same base hardware. Ross also introduced v8 of its XPression software, now with Tessera SE: a single engine edition of Ross Video’s multi-engine graphics control system.

Ross XPression M7

RT SOFTWARE debuted its tOG-Sports telestrator and sports analysis graphics solution, which offers new features for creating sports analysis sequences.

VENTUZ TECHNOLOGY launched a new release of Ventuz X, a new generative motion graphics and data visualization toolkit that functions as an effect suite for high-end presentation of data sources and offers the ability to animate generative graphics. Features include improved handling of 2D and 3D assets and integration with augmented reality and on-air graphics workflows.

VIZRT introduced Viz Libero AR, an augmented reality sports analysis tool for live studio productions. The solution is designed to offer a new tool for storytelling during live sporting events by combining realistic 3D replays and virtual graphics.

Vizrt Libero AR

WTVISION showcased the newest version of Elections CG, a real-time graphics production for election night broadcasts.