NAB Show Product Preview: Fiber, Cable & Connectors

Most of the best gear in the world is worthless without the means to connect to other devices, so paying attention to the seemingly mundane topic of cables and connectors is important. The right connectivity products keep the quality high and the failures low, a good way to treat both your viewers and your management.

Of course, in the ever-changing world of professional television, new standards mean new cables and connectors to interconnect the equipment that support those standards. The NAB Show is a great place to spend some time examining the details of little things that handle important signals.

COPPER CABLES

APANTAC will show its HDMI-IP-X HDMI-over-IP transmitter/receiver set, which can provide a 1080p image up to 100m from the source. It features a built-in HDMI loop-through to eliminate the need for a splitter, and transports HDMI via H.264 baseline profile up to 18 Mbps, with 16-bit two-channel 192 Kbps MP3 audio.

Belden 2183 series 4K Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) Media Cable

BELDEN will introduce a new family of 4K HDBaseT cables: 2183P (plenum) and 2183R (riser) cables designed specifically for HDBaseT transmission up to 100m. Smaller and lighter than many other HDBaseT cables, the 2183P/R can carry 100W of power for remotely powered gear.

CANARE will roll out a 12G coax solution that consists of cables and connectors specifically designed to maximize 4K camera transmission, with superior performance at distances up to 100m. Canare’s 12G solutions also support 3G and 6G signals.

Sommer Cable Transit MC 3202 HD 4K cable

DAWNCO will highlight its low-loss DAWNflex satellite signal cable targeted at runs that are more than 300 feet long (100m). The product is a flexible coaxial cable that passes signals to 3 GHz including satellite L band, and it can cut signal path loss in half compared to other cable.

NEMAL will show a range of connectors and cable, including its seven precision coaxial cables, from miniature to RG11 size, all available in 10 colors. For Nemal’s RG59 and RG6 sizes, the company offers a standard as well as an extra-flexible version.

SOMMER CABLE will feature its Transit MC 3202 HD 4K cable, which has multiple conductors for carrying uncompressed 4K video as well as audio, control and intercom to studio cameras. The cable is available in either cut to length and connectorized, or in bulk.

WHIRLWIND will show a range of audio cable systems, including the Medusa Elite, a ruggedized audio snake available in a variety of configurations and suitable for frequent gigging. Medusa Elite is toughened by the addition of SnakeSkin on the fanouts, metal chassis mount XLR connectors, and a Pig Bag to protect the fanouts when not in use.

Artel InfinityLink

FIBER OPTICS

ARTEL will showcase the InfinityLink ILC450 10G HD/SD-SDI, ASI IP gateway and GigE data transport fiber system. The ILC450 packetizes video to SMPTE 2022-6 or 2022-2 encapsulation standards and provides users with various SMPTE 2022-5 or 2022-1 FEC configurations to maximize reliability and minimize latency and overhead.

BARNFIND will debut its HiLo SFP system for higher density of signals in one single fiber. Using half of the spacing in each wavelength of the CWDM range, the HiLo SFPs can double the capacity of traditional CQDM bidirectional transmission. The company will also showcase its 18x CAM-CCE transport solution that has been expanded from supporting nine cameras to 18 cameras on a single fiber.

BLUEBELL OPTICOMM will show its BC390, a mux/demux card designed to associate UHD with multiple SDI signals. The BC390 receives four 3G-SDI inputs and serializes them to one 12G-SDI output on both BNC and fiber ports simultaneously, or vice versa.

CAMPLEX will spotlight its DVI Fiber Extender, which sends a DVI-D signal up to 984 feet over OM3 multimode fiber, and features transmitter EDID learning and resolutions up to 1920x1200 at 60Hz. It is targeted at computer and projector DVI interfaces with long distance connections.

GRASS VALLEY will feature its CopperHead 3404 fiber transceiver, which works with both HD and 4K cameras in a live production environment. The CopperHead 3404 distributes all the signals needed for multicamera 4K production using a single tactical or SMPTE hybrid fiber cable.

Joseph Electronics Tote Caddies

JOSEPH ELECTRONICS will introduce the Caddie Transporter series, a new family of customizable fiber transporter caddies for use in remote-broadcasting applications. The company will also highlight its Tote Caddie series of portable fiber-optic signal-acquisition systems for ENG, SNG, and other OB applications, as well as its DFT-JR, a compact, cost-efficient solution for sending HD video over fiber.

LINK ELECTRONICS will feature the PFO-100-T&R, a compact 3G/HD/SD-SDI or ASI fiber optics transmission system that operates with single-mode or multimode fiber cable. The combined transmitter/receiver pair weighs less than a pound and are capable of transmitting up to 24 miles (40 km), or 48 miles (80 km) available on request.

LYNX TECHNIK will show its yellowBrik line of inexpensive fiber extenders, which come in versions to extend control (RS232/RS422), Ethernet, audio and HD video.

MULTIDYNE will spotlight its FiberSaver-12G fiber transport system, available in either portable or rackmount configurations, which supports 12G signals and can multiplex multiple fibers onto two fibers. Also supporting 3 Gbps and 1.5 Gbps inputs, FiberSaver-12G puts up to 18 format-agnostic signals onto each fiber, without the need to manage wavelengths.

SONNET TECHNOLOGIES will feature its range of 10 GigE adapters and cards, including all-new Thunderbolt 3 adapters. The company’s Twin 10G and Twin 10G SFP+ for Thunderbolt 2 and 3 are dual-port adapters that add lightning-fast 10 GbE network connectivity to any Mac or Windows computer with a Thunderbolt port.

STUDIO TECHNOLOGIES will highlight its Model 400 SDI-over-fiber transport system, which distributes digital video signals over short to medium distances. The system supports all common broadcast digital video formats and is suitable for remote trucks, live-event video distribution, and fixed links between production centers and remote sites. Eight Model 400 versions are available, providing a range of input and output configurations.

SWIT will feature its Optical Fiber Camera System, which consists of the E-4020A/S camera optical fiber adaptor, E-1040P 4-channel CCU with intercom panel, E- 5014C universal remote control panel and E-2010P power supply unit.

CONNECTORS

AVP will feature its SMPTE 311M standard camera cable, which incorporates both fiber and copper strands for video, audio, control and intercom. These cables can be delivered with either cable-mount or panel-mount connectors to integrate with your application.

BARNFIND will introduce the Stage Box Break-out panel, which allows front panels to be customized based on the required connectors. A selection of eight modules will serve as connection points to one or more BarnOne or BarnMini units.

BITTREE will introduce a 12G+ BNC coaxial bulkhead patch panel series and 12G+ Mini-WECO coaxial patchbay family. The performance of the 12G+ patching system enables reliable handling of 4K over a single 12 Gbps link, and the components are compliant with SMPTE 292M, 424M, ST2081-1 and ST2082-1 standards.

CANARE will introduce a new 12G coax solution consists of cables and connectors specifically designed to maximize 4K camera transmission, with superior performance at distances up to 100 meters.

Clark Wire & Cable DT12 37-pin audio snake connectors

Lemo Anglissimo

CLARK WIRE & CABLE will introduce the DT12 18-channel audio snake connectors that feature all-metal back shells that are virtually crush and corrosion proof. The male connector has a stainless steel mating thread coupling that is dent resistant, and all electrical contacts are made from gold plated, screw-machined copper.

LEMO will launch a new design for the company’s S series push-pull connector range. The S series will now be manufactured with a new metal outer shell design using Lemo’s famous chocolate bar shape.

NEUTRIK will spotlight a new rearTwist UHD-BNC connector optimized for high frequencies. The insulator design, in combination with the reduced outer diameter of the gold plated center pin, allows UHDdata transmission while meeting the required return loss.

QPC will feature its Qplex expanded beam fiber optic connector, a modular (2–16 channel) connector that uses a spherical lens to collimate the signal at many times the original diameter. This technology makes the connector resistant to shock and environmental issues, minimizing the effects of dust, debris and mechanical vibration.

SAM WOO ELECTRONICS will show its range of connectors, including the SM series of small durable connectors for audio/video applications. The push-pull connectors can support up to eight connections, and are available either not connected or in connectorized with a custom length cable.

Switchcraft 24 GHz patch panel

SWITCHCRAFT will debut the Ultra VideoPatch, a line of 24 GHz video patching solutions that use mid-size Mini-WECO single jacks in a 2x32 1RU patch bay. Ultra VideoPatch meets SMTPE ST 2081-1 and ST 2082-1 standards with low return loss.