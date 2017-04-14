NAB Show Product Preview: Camera Support

Camera support providers continue to roll out innovative new equipment for motion picture photographers ranging from news shooters to directors of photography.

Autoscript EPIC 17 Teleprompting System

PROMPTERS

AUTOSCRIPT will showcase its EPIC 17 Teleprompting System, a unique, fully integrated prompting and on-air system that offers the brightest, lightest and most power-efficient professional system for its size. It combines the brightest 17-inch LED prompting screen with an integrated 17-inch full HD-SDI on-air monitor.

CUESCRIPT will introduce two new products designed to simplify and enhance the way prompting is used in today’s studios and on location. They developed a unique mounting system whereby the PTZ camera mounts upside down in the top of a specially designed prompter hood. Mounting the system this way eliminates the need for expensive tripods and makes using a lighting stand possible.

Libec HFMP KIT

Miller Camera Support arrowFx Fluid Head

TRIPODS/MONOPODS

LIBEC SALES OF AMERICA will introduce its HFMP KIT, a hands-free monopod with a free-stand ability that provides hands-free functionalities on video and photo shoots. HFMP KIT includes a dual base video head with a 4kg./9-pound capacity.

FLUID HEADS

MILLER CAMERA SUPPORT will introduce its arrowFx Fluid Heads, designed to be employed in HD broadcasts where augmented reality effects are inserted into the picture during live broadcasts. The arrowFx also delivers high-precision pan and tilt positioning information via magnetic encoders for cinema-quality visual effects productions in feature films and commercials. Miller will also feature its Skyline 90 heavy-duty fluid head, engineered for large OB and studio cameras. The Skyline 90 supports payloads up to 165 ponds at 12 inches above the heas pivotal center.

Sachtler FSB 10 fluid head

SACHTLER will feature its FSB 10, a new, entry-level 100 mm fluid head that offers rugged durability and buttery smooth panning and tilting movements for consistently high-quality images. It supports payloads up to 26.5 pounds and is designed to accomodate digital cinema-style cameras such as the Sony FS7, Canon C500 and Blackmagic Ursa Mini.

MATTHEWS STUDIO EQUIPMENT will demonstrate the Elevator, a counterbalanced elevation tower designed to give the budget-conscious compelling camera moves with 25.5 inches of vertical movement as well as a complete 360-degrees of rotation. Elevator is designed to work with a variety of camera platforms, including heavy-duty sliders, tripods, high hats, bazookas or any other platform or adapter that uses an elemac-mounting base.

Shotoku Graphica 390

TRACKING SYSTEMS

RUSHWORKS will demonstrate its LOCKED ON object tracking solution that controls one or more PTZ or PTX fixtures, enabling video cameras to follow the talent with no operators required. The technology utilizes predictive motion and acceleration/deceleration data to emulate the camera work of skilled and well-trained camera operators.

SHOTOKU BROADCAST SYSTEMS will put forward Graphica, a range of manual virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) tracked camera cranes. Combining Shotoku’s advanced tracking technologies with Cammate’s leading crane technology allows delivery of the ultimate in accuracy and performance.

PAN/TILT HEADS

RUSHWORKS will show its PTX Universal PanTilt, which provides a new dimension of production functionality and versatility. When used as the base for your favorite camera or camcorder, PTX provides control of pan, tilt and camera/lens by VISCA devices, including the ubiquitous Sony RM-BR300.

TELEMETRICS will demonstrate its HP Servo Pan/Tilt Head, the PT-HP-S5, designed specifically to answer the growing demand and trend towards digital studios. The company will also unveil its Modular Robotics Camera Control Panel, RCCP-M, which offers the most intuitive and easy-to-use controller for the production environment. The cost-effective control panel features a full-color touchscreen interface easy-to-find camera functions, pan, tilt and zoom speed control knobs, illuminated push buttons for easy camera selection with a large focus knob for fine control.

VINTEN will demonstrate its Vantage compact robotic head. The Vantage offers all of the capabilities of the company’s high-end studio solutions at the same price point of a traditional PTZ. Also new from Vinten is Hexagon Tracks.

Yi Erida drone

DRONES

YI will debut its Erida carbon fiber, three-rotor drone, featuring 4K video and reaching top speeds of 75mph with up to 40 minutes of flying time. The drone is controlled with a smartphone by an intuitive and easy-to-use mobile app, making flying a seamless activity, in both operation and auto modes. The Erida takes off automatically and performs a self-check. It incorporates a motorized gimbal to stabilize the included high-resolution YI 4K camera for the smoothest shooting possible.

CARRYING CASES

PELICAN PRODUCTS will introduce the iM2275 Pelican Storm Case, which offers more than 1,700 cubic inches of possible storage space, perfect for protecting a wide range of mid-sized equipment (drones and grip equipment) without the need for a longer, bulkier case.