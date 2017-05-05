NAB Show: Phabrix Debuts Trio of Hybrid Test & Measurement Systems
LAS VEGAS—Phabrix has shown its hand at the 2017 NAB Show with three new hybrid IP, 4K/UHD and HDR test and measurement systems: the Qx 12G, Qx IP and Sx TAG units.
The Qx 12G is a rack-mounted system that performs signal generation, analysis and monitoring across SMPTE 2022-6 IP and HD, 3G, 6G and 12G-SDI formats. Advanced IP and HDR tools are available, as well as 12G-SDI eye analysis with Real-Time Eye technology. The system is expected to add software upgrades for additional support of IP and HDR standards later in 2017.
An entry-level sister product to the the Qx 12G, the Qx IP is an alternative for hybrid IP, 3G-SDI and HDR generation, analysis and monitoring and provides all the HDR and IP features of the Qx 12G for 3G-SDI and IP applications.
Phabrix has also released its handheld hybrid IP, 3G-SDI and analog test and measurement system, the Sx TAG. This portable model supports SMPTE 2022-6 IP and features Dolby E, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus bitstream generation and analysis, as well as video status logging and remote operation over Ethernet.
