NAB Show NY: SAM Touting News Production and Playout Gear

NEW YORK—Snell Advanced Media is putting an emphasis on its multi-platform news production and playout products at the upcoming NAB Show New York, announcing it will demonstrate its Vibe news production system, Go! remote production editor, Kahuna production switcher and ICE channel-in-a-box in conjunction with the Morpheus UX GUI.

Vibe

The Vibe delivers news content to all media platforms. It is a fully scalable ecosystem for news production that provides total coverage from a single production team. It is able to integrate with the Go! production suite so news outlets can access and edit content from anywhere.

Go! is HTML-5 browser-based with edit anywhere capability that can get news out to social media and on-air quickly. Remote live media can be viewed and edited with locally shot content, including voice over and video and audio transitions.

ICE is SAM’s channel-in-a-box system, and Morpheus Automation will demonstrate the company’s ability to deliver video content to more platforms and devices. Morpheus features a new Morpheus UX HTML-5 browser-based graphic user interface that facilitates deployment of a customizable control and monitoring UI for playout applications. ICE is a software deployable system, also billed as ICE SDC. ICE SDC enables the deployment of a fully populated channel and can be deployed as a service either on premises, remotely deployed or AWS public cloud.

There will also be the Kahuna 9600 production switcher, which has an update slate of features to facilitate HDR production. Its new FormatFusion4 accommodates any mix of PQ, HLG and Slog3 HDR standards and SDR both in and out.

SAM will display all of these products at booth N637.