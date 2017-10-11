NAB Show NY: R&S To Focus On IP Contribution, MPEG TS Transcoding, Repack

NEW YORK—Rohde & Schwarz announced it will make the first U.S. showing of technology it acquired from Motama GmbH, which it bought in May, during the NAB Show New York, Oct. 18-19 at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

RelayCaster

RelayCaster is Rohde & Schwarz’ new live IP contribution and distribution engine designed to be used with unmanaged, public networks. CodecCaster is its new high-density, live transcoding engine.

In New York, the company will show a new version of RelayCaster with integrated SDI/HDMI input and encoding.

RelayCaster, which transports content regardless of the distance to any destination with internet access, eliminates the need for dedicated links or contact with content delivery network service providers, the company said. Encryption is optional to protect data streams between senders and receivers.

Possible RelayCaster users include live content producers, aggregators, live content service operators and OTT companies, Rohde & Schwarz said.

The turnkey CodecCaster real-time transcoder will be shown performing high-quality IP-based format conversion and bitrate reduction for MPEG transport streams at the NAB Show New York, the company said. The product transcodes and transrates to multiple bitrates for adaptive streaming of MPEG-2, AVC/H.264 and HEVC/H.265.

Audio pass through and audio transcoding for AAC, MPEG audio and Dolby Digital Plus are available, the company said.

The company also will be talking to broadcasters about the TV spectrum repack during the convention, Rohde & Schwarz said. Executives will be on hand to discuss the project, which will see about 1,000 U.S. broadcasters change channel assignments.

Rohde & Schwarz will highlight its THU9evo liquid-cooled UHF transmitter, which offers up to 43 percent efficiency for ATSC operation.

Rohde & Schwarz will be located at booth N232.