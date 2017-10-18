NAB Show NY: Ross Releases Newt IP Converter

NEW YORK—The NAB Show New York officially kicks off today and with it Ross is unveiling Newt, a series of AIMS-compliant point-of-use IP signal converters. Newt is meant to help with the IP transition with future-proof investments that include the Raptor Edge IP/SDI media gateway and IP connectivity options to Ross’ XPression graphics system.

Newt is a UHD-over-IP to SDI/HDMI 2.0 converter that can adapt to changing IP environments. Newt can work in open control protocols such as NMOS, Ember+/Ravenna and Dashboard. The system features software-defined processing to adapt to multiple uses and functions. It also has flexible mounting options and studio-quiet operation.

In addition, Ross has partnered with Cisco on a joint whitepaper titled “Newsroom in a Box… in a Data Center” that is available at the show. The whitepaper showcases a virtualized news production proof-of-concept from the two companies. The PoC demonstrated how a workload can be transformed into a Cisco Cloud Center GUI for control, monitoring and life-cycle management, as well as a Ross news production workflow comprising OverDrive, XPression, Inception and Streamline. The end results was 14 rack units of Ross gear virtualized into two rack units of Cisco’s Unified Computing System with a workflow that behaved like a non-virtualized newsroom production system.

Ross is located at booth N253 throughout NAB Show New York.