NAB Show NY: Riedel to Showcase Bolero Wireless Intercom

NEW YORK—NAB Show New York is right around the corner and Riedel Communications is readying the products it will have in its booth, among them its new Bolero wireless intercom system.

Bolero

The Bolero is an expandable, full-roaming, DECT-based intercom system in the 1.9 GHz frequency range and is fully integrated with Riedel’s Artist digital matrix intercom platform. The Bolero can be applied three ways: as a wireless beltpack, a wireless key panel and as a walkie-talkie radio. The system runs over a standards-based AES67 IP network and feature decentralized antennas that can connect to AES 67 switches and then to Artist frames equipped with AES67 client cards. A 7 KHz voice codec is used for higher speech intelligibility and efficient use of RF spectrum. Other features include Riedel’s Advanced DCET Receiver technology, near-field communication technology, support for Bluetooth 4.1 and an ergonomic beltpack.

Also at the show will be the MediorNet Multiviewer app, a virtual multiviewer app based on the MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution hardware and able to work in the MediorNet network. The app is able to use a decentralized signal network by enabling multiviewer hardware to be placed anywhere. The system can take up to 18 sources from the network and output up to four multiviewer screens, and it can be configured through a drag-and-drop editor.

Another use of the MediorNet MicroN platform to be shown includes use as a decentralized routing system to distribute signal load, take advantage of flexible node placement and eliminate any single point of failure to create a viable alternative to traditional monolithic routers.

Riedel will be located at booth N853 during NAB Show New York.

The company also has plans to showcase a number of products at AES New York, which is co-located with NAB Show New York. Riedel will also feature the Bolero product at AES through its ASL Intercom subsidiary. Additional products to be shown include its Enchorus Dante format converters and Flexus digital partyline system. ASL Intercom will be located at booth 953.