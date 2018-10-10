NAB Show NY: JVC Expands With 500 Series of Handheld Cameras

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKenwood USA Corp., has expanded its CONNECTED CAM product line to include the new 500 Series of streaming handheld camcorders. The three new cameras — the GY‑HC500 base model, GY‑HC550 with advanced streaming and graphics and GY-HC500SPC sports production camera — will be introduced at NAB Show New York, which runs Oct. 17–18 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City.

CONNECTED CAM models are designed to optimize both image processing and IP performance. Designed for live IP production and 4K acquisition, the new 500 Series cameras can record to SSD (solid state drive) media in a variety of formats, including 10-bit ProRes 422 at 4K resolution and 50/60p frame rates. A number of other codecs and recording formats are also available including H.264 and MPEG-2, ensuring a range of workflows can be supported.

All three 500 Series cameras also include dual SDHC/SDXC media card slots with redundant, relay, backup and proxy recording modes. Users can choose economical SD memory or SSD for production quality recording, or record to SSD in 4K while simultaneously recording HD or proxy files to SD media. Any or all clips can be uploaded via Auto FTP during production.

The company says for reliable 1080p streaming performance up to 20 Mbps, the 500 Series features SMPTE 2022 forward error correction. When paired with any ProHD Bridge product, all models provide bidirectional live streaming with low latency (less than 500ms) and return video and IFB. The GY-HC550 also includes dual external antennas with built-in wireless LAN, integrated GPS and Zixi error correction with automatic repeat request (ARQ).

The 500 Series cameras are built around a new 1-inch 4K CMOS imager and integrated 20x zoom lens with three-ring control and built-in ND filters. When shooting in HD, the company says lossless 40x dynamic zoom is possible. The cameras can achieve up to 12 stops of dynamic range with high sensitivity and low noise. Users can record HDR footage in the HLG (hybrid log gamma) mode or 10-bit J-Log mode, which expands dynamic range by 800 percent with film-like latitude. Plus, the cameras record in a variety of native 4K UHD and HD file formats, and support 120 fps slow-motion HD recording. The GY-HC550 adds MPEG-2 and MXF recording as well.

JVC will be on the show floor in booth N333.

