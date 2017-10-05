NAB Show NY: ENCO to Unveil enCaption4

NEW YORK—ENCO will debut the latest addition to the company’s enCaption family of automated closed captioning solutions. The new enCaption4 builds on the product line with advances in accuracy and speed, while offering flexible on-premises or cloud-based deployment options.

Helping broadcasters, content producers and end users in professional AV environments comply with expanding regulatory requirements, the company says its software-defined enCaption solutions provide accurate closed captioning for both live and pre-recorded content in near-real time. enCaption4’s new speech-to-text engine takes this accuracy to a new level, leveraging breakthroughs in machine learning technology to develop a deep neural network approach to voice recognition.

The dictionary database is three times larger than previous enCaption solutions, while integration with popular newsroom computer systems (NRCS) takes advantage of news scripts and rundowns to learn and validate the spelling of local names and terminology. The result is greater automated captioning accuracy across a full array of program types, ranging from fast and dynamic sports play-by-play to slower-paced informational shows.

