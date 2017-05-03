NAB Show: Grass Valley Inks BBC for Broadcast Data Center

LAS VEGAS—Grass Valley is highlighting IP-based media facilities and its “Broadcast Data Center” approach, which it is using with BBC Wales. The BBC Wales broadcast center, under construction now in Cardiff, is being built around Grass Valley’s Broadcast Data Center components, which work over a commercial-off-the-shelf IP fabric.

LDX C86n

The GV Node for IP routing and processing is a key component, along with the GV Convergent v1.3 SDI/IP control system, both SMPTE ST 2110-compliant; new Kaleido multiviewers with support for 4K UHD HEVC and ST 2022-6, that also come in a virtualized version; the Densité uHD-3901-UC and UHD upconverter that also supports HDR.

Additionally, Grass has a “handshake with Cisco” to integrate Cisco’s NX 9K switches, which comprise the core of Grass Valley’s Broadcast Data Center architecture.

Grass also extended its LDX camera line with native HDR-out on the 82 series, and a new compact LDX C86n series with a new UXF cradle that supports baseband, 12G SDI and IP functionality in one hybrid device.

The K-Frame V-series 3RU production switcher is new and aimed at houses of worship, educational organizations and the corporate sector and reflects the larger K-Frame switcher frames; and finally, a new “advanced” GV Matrix SDI routing and multiviewer platform is on deck.

