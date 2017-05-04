NAB Show: Evertz Touts IP, Cloud Production Services

LAS VEGAS—Evertz arrives at NAB Show making sure to address a range of key industry topics, but with a particular emphasis on IP and cloud service products.

Mo Goyal, director of product marketing, addresses the Evertz press conference.

The IP workflows Evertz has on display at the show feature its Software Defined Video Network, including its new 25 GbE range of products, evEDGE FPGA accelerated compute blades and the 5700MSC-IP IP-based grand master clock and video master sync generator.

For the cloud, Evertz offers its inSITE big data analytics engine for real-time centralized operational intelligence with support for cloud-based systems, such as Amazon Web Services. The data collected through the system provides more alert information for broadcasters on the video chain. Other cloud products include the Overture RT Live VM playout system and Mediator-X MAM platform.

In addition, Evertz is showcasing updates to its DreamCatcher playout system that boost live editing and content management; quad-link 3G-SDI, 12G-SDI and IP UHD/HDR products; its 570ITXE on-ramp IP gateway; the 3482TXE-HEVC software-defined accelerated platform; XPRF14 128×128 RF router; the ezBlade-5210-HW compute blade; and evRemote and 3606FR media gateways.

On the business side, Evertz has announced product deals with Turner and the Weather Channel, as well as for Dome Productions and SBS mobile production trucks.

