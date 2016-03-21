NAB Show Debuts Multicultural TV & Video Conference

WASHINGTON—There will be a new event taking place during the 2016 NAB Show, as NAB announced the launch of the Multicultural TV & Video Conference. Set to take place on April 20, the conference intends to focus on how media companies can capitalize on diverse audiences on TV and other video content viewing, particularly through talent, content development, brand advertising and publicity.

Oscar De La Hoya

The conference will features multiple sessions and panels, including a keynote from Oscar De La Hoya, an Olympic gold medalist and 10-time world champion boxer. Since he retired from boxing in 2009, De La Hoya founded Golden Boy Promotions. His keynote, “Rolling With the Punches: Launching New Channels for Diverse Audiences,” will talk about his company, as well as his vision on his recently launched RingTV Live, according to NAB.

Other scheduled sessions include “How Do Diverse Voices Matter?” with Kelly Edward, VP of talent development for programming at HBO; Donna Michelle Anderson, president of Planet DMA; and DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and CEO of Bayou City Broadcasting. Another sessions, titled “Getting to Know You: More Research + More Data=More Viewers?,” will include a panel of Eliana Murillo, head of multicultural marketing at Google; Carol Hinnat, senior VP of national television at comScore; and Adriana Waterston, senior VP for insights and strategy at Horowitz Research. Another session is in development that will attempt to address the “three cultures of content” that attract diverse viewers on multiple video platforms. The full schedule is available here.

The NAB Show Multicultural TV & Video Conference is being produced by Schramm Marketing Group.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place from April 16-21 in Las Vegas.