NAB Show Announces 91,460 Registered Attendees

LAS VEGAS--The National Association of Broadcasters announced today preliminary registered attendance of 91,460 for the 2019 NAB Show, the world’s largest annual convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology.

"Once again, NAB Show is the premier showcase for the latest advancements that are reshaping the world of media, entertainment and technology," said NAB Executive Vice President of Communications Dennis Wharton. "We thank our exhibitors, program partners and speakers for making NAB Show a must-attend event for content creators, producers and distributors from around the world."

TOTAL REGISTERED ATTENDEES: 91,460

INTERNATIONAL ATTENDEES: 24,096

COUNTRIES REPRESENTED: 160

The 2018 NAB Show final attendance was 92,912.

nternational attendance figures are included in the overall registration number. All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and subject to an ongoing audit.