NAB offers engineers a TV broadcasting crystal ball

In addition to this weekend’s pre-show Broadacst Engineering Conference, NAB will offer broadcast engineers a wide checklist of sessions that will explore the future of broadcasting.

On Monday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m., is a session called “Display Technologies of the Future,” a session that is sure to discuss sales of new 4k high-resolution displays and how soon they might impact television stations. Representatives from Dolby, IMAX, Sony and Motorola will participate.

For those wanting to hear about the past and future of sports programming, “The Evolution of Spectator Sports” is set for Monday, April 8 at 4 p.m.

“Mapping the Future of Broadcast Television” is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. It will feature representatives from the NAB, Capitol Broadcasting and Fox Networks.

Greg Ireland, the research manager of consumer markets at Video IDC, will do a presentation on Tuesday at 12:30 titled “What Will the Content Network of the Future Look Like?”

For those exploring the online world, two sessions may be of interest. One is “TV Evolved: Successful Online Video Business Models” on April 9 at 2:30 p.m. and “Digital Disruption: Unleashing the Next Wave of Innovation” comes at 4 p.m.

If you are learning about critical workflows, a session called “Workflows for Mission Critical Events” will be held Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. It will feature representatives from ABC News, CBS News, NBC’s Olympics and the San Francisco Giants.

An industry update on cloud computing will be held at Monday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m. and the Technology Luncheon will be held in the Paradise Room of the Las Vegas Hotel on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Special attractions on the NAB floor include the “ATSC Tech Zone,” which features technologies related to new and emerging ATSC standards including audio loudness, non-real-time video, ATSC 2.0 and ATSC 3.0, mobile DTV, broadcast 3-D TV and other areas of interest. There will also be a “Cloud Computing Pavilion,” the “NAB Labs Future Park” and a “Startup Loft,” featuring the “the next big thing” in television technology.