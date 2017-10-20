NAB Show NY Keeps Roots While Showcasing Industry Diversity

NEW YORK—Since NAB acquired New York’s annual CCW and Satcom shows beginning in 2014, vendor representation, show programming and attendance numbers have considerably increased. For the 2017 NAB Show New York show, some 74 new vendors were represented and at least from personal observation, the show floor was crowded. Adding to the crowds was the co-location of the AES annual convention.

The opening keynote address has always reflected a significant priority for primarily the broadcast community. And this year’s opening keynote took matters in a very different direction with “DraftKings, McAfee and the Future of Cybersecurity.” As content creators become more dependent upon cloud-based solutions for collaboration, archiving, storage and delivery, the realities of today’s world require vigilance. Gary Davis of McAfee and DraftKings co-founder Paul Liberman shared insights from the perspectives of both a security provider and content creator. The answer may be a simple one of taking precautions and keeping security software constantly current, yet the concerns are constant.

Broadcasters as well may be looking toward ATSC 3.0, yet IP-based delivery and OTT embody not just the security concerns but also delivery to ever-evolving consumer player platforms. Asset management and workflows were addressed as well.

Even with a constant flow of programming tracks, many attendees to NAB come to visit the vendors and kick the tires. That was very literal in the Ford booth, which featured a 2017 Lincoln Continental with connectivity.

Because of its autumn time frame after IBC but months before NAB Show Las Vegas, vendors traditionally have not announced a large range of new product at NAB Show NY. Still, there were several key announcements.

Sony introduced and showed its HXC-FB80 3x 2/3-inch CCD broadcast camera with 3G for 1080 up to 59.84p, 4K CCU upscale, 12GB SDI, servo ND and MCS control for up to 24 cameras. HD/HDR will follow in mid-2018. It is complemented by the HXC-FB80 on-camera monitor.

Cineo and BBS were each showing additions to their remote phosphor lighting solutions. Most impressive is the new high power Cineo Standard 410 with up to 25,000 lumens of output.

In the storage and workflow arena, Symply demonstrated new workflow solutions specifically for sports (SimplySPORTS) and news (SimplyBUREAU). These workflow solutions are based around Symply’s existing storage line. In both cases, there is significant leveraging of AI for metadata and asset management functions. Collaborative workflow is a current buzzword and the Symply solutions are built around collaboration.

JVC showed its KY-PZ100BU PTZ camera with RM-LP100 controller with network connectivity and the ability to stream at resolutions up to 1080i. With its IP connectivity, a controller can operate a PTZ camera located anywhere in the world where there is an internet connection. Priced at only $3550, JVC clearly targets the religious and educational markets.

Attendees also had a hands-on opportunity with two of the most anticipated cameras of 2017, the Sony Venice and the Panasonic EVA-1.

Sony’s Venice camera represents its first full-frame cinema camera. It is accessory compatible with Sony’s F5 and F55, which remain in the product lineup. While recording to SxS cards, it is intended to be paired with Sony’s AXS-R7 onboard recorder for RAW and X-OCN formats.

Interest as well ran high with a showing of Panasonic’s EVA-1 super35 format 5.7K cinema camera. With a street price of $7345, it packs a host of features including dual native ISO (800/2500), internal 10-bit 4:2:2 4K recording, built in slo-mo up to 240 fps, and V-Log/V-Gamut recording. RAW output via SDI to compatible recorders will be available.

Blackmagic Design continues to grow as a major force in the industry and in their larger space they demoed the new features in DaVinci Resolve 14 as well as the Ursa Mini Pro camera.

Notable trends observed at NAB Show NY include the movement toward IP connectivity, cloud-based solutions and collaborative workflows. NewTek’s NDI connectivity protocol continues to gain momentum with NewTek touting additional manufacturers supporting NDI. Sony continues to grow its Ci on-line platform while adding content management to its solution.

Some 20 vendors represented the SATCOM legacy of the show rounding out a 2017 offering that spanned education, discussions on security, OTT, mixed platform delivery, digital cinema, broadcast television, storage, lighting and workflow.

NAB Show NY 2017 was a reflection of the diversity of the industry while still remaining true to NAB’s broadcast roots. We look forward to even further expansion in 2018.